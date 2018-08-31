Kramer appointed to MUSC board

Jeffrey R. Kramer, M.D., has been appointed to the Medical University of South Carolina Board of Visitors. Members are nominated by the trustees of the university and serve as ambassadors in their respective regions.

Kramer was nominated by Michael Stavrinakis.

Kramer, a graduate of Wade Hampton High School, earned his undergraduate degree from Clemson University in 1983 and graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina’s College of Medicine in 1994.

He also graduated from MUSC’s College of Pharmacy in 1986 and completed his MUSC internal medicine internship and residency in 1997.

Kramer is a member of the Walterboro Chamber of Commerce, AOA Medical Honor Society and the South Carolina Medical Association.

Kramer and his wife, Rachel, reside in Walterboro. Their daughter, Courtney, is in her second year as a student in the MUSC College of Medicine.