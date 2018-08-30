Help for dads available

Dads make a difference.

And yet, too many dads today are not involved in their children’s lives. Not because they do not want to be involved, but things have simply gone wrong. Relationships with their children’s mothers have become strained, jobs have failed, and life has gotten complicated and disappointing. Too often, fathers missed the best instructor of all: their own fathers, acting as positive role models.

Father to Father Inc. came to Walterboro last week to help, because they care about fathers and their families. The group has opened a new office at 209 E. Washington St. to offer support and job training to Colleton County’s fathers. Following speakers including Sen. Margie Bright Matthews at the waterfall plaza, the group cut the ribbon on the newly renovated building, the 19th opened in S.C.

Father to Father is the only nonprofit whose sole mission is to help fathers overcome the barriers to being a responsible and involved father by helping heal broken spirits and family relations, practice healthy parenting and gain productive, stable jobs. Participation is free.

The staff understands fathers and families and has some of the most experienced and knowledgeable fatherhood practitioners in the state, serving approximately 150 fathers each year.

In addition to supporting fathers and families, they are a resource for businesses seeking employees who are ready to work, and community organizations that want to learn more about father absence and engaging fathers.

The program is sustained through the support of community organizations and individuals and government partnerships. They are part of a network of fatherhood programs reaching all across the state, which is supported and coordinated by the S.C. Center for Fathers and Families. Collectively, Father to Father Inc. and its peer fatherhood programs serve more than 1,200 fathers annually.