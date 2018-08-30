First of “Top Ten” arrested
by The Press and Standard | August 30, 2018 10:15 am
Early last night, one of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Top Ten Most Wanted — Crystal Amanda Woolum — was apprehended.
A CCSO warrant deputy received information that Woolum could be found in the Smoak Road area of Walterboro.
While investigating the tip, the deputy observed Woolum as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Smoak Road.
A lawful traffic stop was conducted, and Woolum was taken into custody for her four outstanding failure-to-appear General Sessions warrants.
Woolum was incarcerated at the Colleton County Detention Center.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.