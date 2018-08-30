First of “Top Ten” arrested

Early last night, one of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Top Ten Most Wanted — Crystal Amanda Woolum — was apprehended.

A CCSO warrant deputy received information that Woolum could be found in the Smoak Road area of Walterboro.

While investigating the tip, the deputy observed Woolum as a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Smoak Road.

A lawful traffic stop was conducted, and Woolum was taken into custody for her four outstanding failure-to-appear General Sessions warrants.

Woolum was incarcerated at the Colleton County Detention Center.