Deputies investigating beating incident

Last Updated: August 28, 2018 at 2:18 pm

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate an Aug. 25 attack that sent two men to local medical facilities for treatment.

A call into the county’s emergency dispatch center at 6:52 p.m. reporting a shooting sent members of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue to a mobile home at 51 Tika Street.

Fire-Rescue dispatched two ambulances to the home in response to the call and deputies informed paramedics that both men, 67 and 51 years old, were struck repeated in the head with a weapon. The 67-year-old also sustained a gunshot injury to the leg.

Sheriff’s Office investigators called to the scene reportedly found discrepancies between the victims’ accounts of the incident and the physical evidence they found inside the home.

Initial reports suggested that two white males fled the scene. Investigators believe as many as three individuals entered the home and assaulted the victims.

The motive for the attack is unknown. Investigators were following up on several leads in an attempted to identify the suspects.

The 67-year-old man was the most seriously injured. After paramedics bandaged his wound and began IVs, he was transported to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center and placed on a C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter to be flown to the Trauma Unit at the Medical University of South Carolina facilities in Charleston.

The 51-year-old man also received initial treatment at the scene and was then transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.