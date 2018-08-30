Crime Briefs

Last Updated: August 28, 2018 at 2:22 pm

Car fished out

of the Edisto River

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to Long Creek Landing in Ridgeville the afternoon of Aug. 26 after a motor vehicle was found submerged in the Edisto River near the landing.

A boater in the area volunteered the use of his boat to a deputy who examined the sunken vehicle. He found that the rear hatch of the vehicle was open, but the black water of the Edisto River did not allow him to look deeper into the boat.

After determining that the vehicle was unoccupied, a wrecker started pulling the silver 2017 Jaguar F Type out of the river.

The vehicle, valued at an estimated $60,000, still had the keys inside. A computer check determined that a Moncks Corner man owned the car. Attempts to contact him were unsuccessful.

Jewelry taken from Green Pond home

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of approximately $25,000 in jewelry from a Wood Road home.

The resident, who reported the theft on the morning of Aug. 25, said the jewelry had been removed from a jewelry box at the home recently.

She also informed the sheriff’s office that she had a possible suspect in the theft, adding that the woman reportedly attempted to sell some of the items at a pawnshop.

City police

investigating armed robbery

Members of the Walterboro Police Department were dispatched to the Petro Express at 1111 Sniders Highway Aug. 24 at 12:24 a.m. after a clerk reported he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The clerk told officers that one man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a green scarf, gloves and a mask came through the door with a gun in his hand and pointed it at him.

Then a second male, also wearing gloves and a mask, entered from the rear of the store, grabbed a box of cigars and walked up to the register.

The man with the gun then ordered the clerk to take all the money out of the cash register and place it in a bag. The clerk added the night deposit envelope to the bag, and the two suspects walked out of the business and ran towards a nearby motel.

A search of the area failed to find the suspects. The investigation is continuing.

Women return

stolen items

A loss prevention official with Walmart at 2110 Bells Hwy. contacted the Walterboro Police Department Aug. 23 at 1:45 p.m. to report a theft.

The store employee said the women each grabbed two comforter sets and made their way to the service counter.

At the counter, they said they wanted to return the items. They were given gift cards in exchange and walked out.