CMC staff “stuffs the bus”

Last Updated: August 28, 2018 at 1:49 pm

Colleton Medical Center’s staff donated school supplies to the Colleton County School District again this year. “This has to be one of our biggest years ever,” said Dr. Franklin Foster, Colleton School District superintendent. It took six people 15 minutes to unload bags of school supplies from vehicles to the conference room at the Colleton County Board of Education Administrative Offices on Thursday afternoon.

The annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser for Colleton Medical Center is in its 10th year. “We have a contest among individual departments at the hospital,” said Caron Sharp. “This year the laboratory won. We want to be involved because we understand that some students desperately need help.”

Foster echoed the sentiment, “Anytime we can get supplies donated for families who do not have the money; it helps our teachers and our students.”

From left are Heather Simmons, Colleton Medical Center; Dr. Foster; and Caron Sharp, Colleton Medical Center.