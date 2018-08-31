CMC offers nurse residency

Last Updated: August 28, 2018 at 1:54 pm

Colleton Medical Center is a participant of HCA’s Nurse Residency program, which is a year-long, extensive clinical orientation and professional development program for new graduate nurses.

The nurse residents participate in onboarding and orientation where they work side-by-side with trained preceptors (specialized teachers) to validate clinical skills and gain hands-on experience. On completion of their preceptorship, the nurse resident will begin to work independently as they transition into a mentorship with a mentor to focus on nursing professional development for the remainder of the year. They attend monthly seminars and monthly meetings with their mentor and manager.

At the end of the program year, the nurse resident presents an evidence-based capstone project during graduation and receives a HCA Nurse Residency Graduate pin.

“This is a wonderful program for our recently graduated nurses to obtain hands on knowledge with our best clinical teams,” says Jimmy Hiott, CEO at Colleton Medical Center. “It allows our new nurses to have the tools they need to thrive.”

The 2017 Nurse Residency Graduates are Michael Millar (ED), Shawnee Stanfield (Hall 3) and Chantal Stith (Hall 3). They have shown commitment and dedication throughout the year and exceeded all goals and requirements set for a successful program.