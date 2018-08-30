Beach music, shag fest this weekend

A celebration of South Carolina’s state dance, the shag, will be held at the Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest on Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Bay Creek Park, sponsored by Dockside Bar and Grill and the Town of Edisto Beach.

The park will open at noon on Friday with an arts and crafts fair and food vendors. DJ Jim Bowers will play beach music and The Tonez will perform from 7-11 p.m. Shag clubs from North and South Carolina and Georgia have been invited.

Saturday’s events start at 10 a.m. with the arts and crafts fair, food vendors and beach music by DJ Jim Bowers. The Shem Creek Boogie Band will play from 1-5 p.m. followed by The Band of Oz from 7-11 p.m. A non-pro shag competition will begin at 6 p.m.

Arts and crafts fair, food and DJ Jim Bowers will begin Sunday’s events at noon. Jim Quick and Coastline will entertain from 4-8 p.m.

The Junior Shaggers will perform both Saturday and Sunday.