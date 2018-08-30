AC unit blamed for Johnsville house fire

Last Updated: August 28, 2018 at 2:21 pm

Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials suspect a malfunctioning air conditioner caused an Aug. 25 fire that destroyed a Johnsville doublewide mobile home.

Fire crews were called to the residence at 21 Libby Lane at 3:32 a.m. and the first firefighters on the scene reported the mobile home well involved with a portion of the roof over the center of the structure already collapsed.

Firefighters, using two hand lines, had the bulk of the fire knocked down within 20 minutes. They then worked nearly two more hours performing overhaul and extinguishing hot spots.

The occupant said he was in the residence when he was awakened by the smoke alarms and found the home on fire. He was able to escape unharmed.

The man noted that a window air conditioning unit had been giving him problems and about an hour earlier, the wall outlet under the air conditioning unit had caught on fire. He and a friend thought they extinguished the fire in the wall with a pot of water.

However, it appeared the fire originated in the area the occupant indicated and was electrical in nature. The interior of the home suffered heavy damage.

Water supply for the firefighting effort was shuttled to the scene by water tenders.

Fire units were on the scene for over three hours.