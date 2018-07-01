Stop complaining and see your blessings! | Faith

At some point and time, all of us have had a day that it seemed as if nothing would go right.

Maybe you tried to get out of bed, and “Old Arthur,” (also known as arthritis) came and stood over you. Consequently, it took you about 10 minutes to get up and get moving. Then as you began to move and were headed toward the bathroom, you flipped the light switch, and the light wouldn’t come on. The bulb had blown out, and it was still dark, as the sun had not risen. Then you finally got that rectified and stepped into the shower. The water was cold and finally became somewhat lukewarm. You love hot showers! You went on to take your shower in the condition that it presented itself. After drying off from your shower, you began to walk back toward the bedroom, and you slipped and fell; however, you were able to get up with no injuries.

At that point, you had become totally disgusted and wanted to start the day all over because nothing was going right for you. Where was your trust in God?

Did you stop for one minute to realize that even though it was difficult for you to get out of bed, you were finally able to get up and start moving? Someone else had to be lifted out of bed.

When the light bulb wouldn’t come on and you had to replace it, did you stop to think that someone’s power was turned off yesterday; therefore, flipping the switch the next morning and changing the bulb was not going to rectify that individual’s situation immediately?

Did you stop to realize that even though the water in the shower was not the temperature to which you were accustomed, someone had to bathe in unsanitary conditions?

When you fell and got up with no injuries, did you know that someone slipped and fell that morning and had to be rushed to the nearest emergency room for a broken bone?

Therefore, stop the complaining and see your blessings for what they are worth. The following Scriptures, among many others, demonstrate to the Christian that regardless of our circumstances, we should be thankful because we are a blessed people. Jesus paid it all for us when He died a death of slaughter on the cross. However, it is the flesh in us that causes us to complain and overlook our blessings.

I Thessalonians 5:18 (ESV) says, “Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

According to the Apostle Paul in Philippians 4:11-12 (ESV), “Not that I am speaking of being in need, for I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need.”

“And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose,” affirms Romans 8:28 (ESV).

Finally, Numbers 11:1 (ESV) states, “And the people complained in the hearing of the Lord about their misfortunes, and when the Lord heard it, his anger was kindled, and the fire of the Lord burned among them and consumed some outlying parts of the camp.”

The next time that your day goes awry, and you allow the devil to thrust you in the mood to complain and overlook the blessings in your misfortunes, focus on this illustration by a gentleman called “George”: “Blessings in Disguise: A Conversation with God.”

“Me: God, can I ask You a question?

God: Sure.

Me: Promise You won’t get mad.

God: I promise.

Me: Why did You let so much stuff happen to me today?

God: What do you mean?

Me: Well, I woke up late.

God: Yes.

Me: My car took forever to start.

God: Okay.

Me: At lunch they made my sandwich wrong, and I had to wait.

God: Hummmmm…

Me: On the way home, my phone went dead, just as I picked up a call.

God: All right.

Me: And top it all off, when I got home, I just wanted to soak my feet in my new foot massager and relax. But it wouldn’t work!!! Nothing went right today! Why did You do that?

God: Let me see, the death angel was at your bed this morning, and I had to send one of My Angels to battle him for your life. I let you sleep through that. I didn’t let your car start because there was a drunk driver on your route that would have hit you if you were on the road. The first person who made your sandwich today was sick, and I didn’t want you to catch what he had; I knew you couldn’t afford to miss work. Your phone went dead because the person who was calling was going to give false witness about what you said on that call. Therefore, I didn’t even let you talk to that person so that you would be covered. Oh, and that foot massager, it had a shortage that was going to throw out all of the power in your house tonight. I didn’t think you wanted to be in the dark.

Me: I’m sorry, God.

God: Don’t be sorry; just learn to trust Me … in all things , the good and the bad.

Me: I will trust You.

God: And don’t doubt that My plan for your day is always better than your plan.

Me: I won’t God, and let me just tell you God, thank You for everything today.

God: You’re welcome child. It was just another day being your God, and I love looking after My children.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)