Yemassee police arrest suspect in car break-in

On June 20 about 10:15 a.m., the Yemassee Police Department responded to the Carolina Graphics store at 4 Yemassee Highway in reference to a reported vehicle break-in.

The suspect — later identified as Ricky Shaiquelle Primus, 22, of Hunt Street in the Town of Yemassee — used a brick to smash open the passenger-side window of a vehicle in the parking lot in broad daylight, according to the Yemassee Police Department. As soon as Primus made entry into the vehicle, he immediately fled the scene.

The Town of Yemassee recently installed security cameras at the Yemassee Amtrak station to provide a 360-degree view of any suspicious activity at or near the train station. The cameras happened to catch the crime in its entirety.

Yemassee officers had a description of the suspect based on video from the downtown cameras and were able to identify him almost immediately, the report said. Primus was taken into custody within one hour and without incident.

He was transported to the Hampton County Detention Center without incident, on charges of breaking into a motor vehicle.

“We’re very proud of the work our police officers do on a daily basis and the quick resolution on this crime,” said Chief of Police Gregory Alexander.