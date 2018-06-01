Yemassee man arrested in May 26 double shooting

On May 31, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jerrell Mowan Roberts, 28, of Yemassee in Hampton County in reference to the shooting that occurred on Hendersonville Highway on May 26.

Roberts has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and is incarcerated in the Colleton County Detention Center. His bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety, all to run concurrently, and the defendant must also have an electronic (GPS) monitor device attached and operating before being released.

On May 26 at 6:47 a.m., Colleton County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred in the area of Jonesville Avenue and Hendersonville Highway near Yemassee.

Upon arrival, deputies found two male victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department. One of the victims was in critical condition and was flown to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Investigators arriving at the scene found multiple shell casings. The scene was processed and evidence was collected. The vehicle located at the scene in possession of the victims was reported stolen in Charleston County.

The investigation is still ongoing.