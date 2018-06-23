WPD visits lemonade stand
by The Press and Standard | June 23, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:32 am
Michael Witkin, Sam Witkin and Ja’ir Doctor opened up a lemonade stand recently. Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin, right, Deputy Chief Kevin Martin, left, and Officer Brandon Dubois stopped by for a cool drink.
