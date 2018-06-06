Woman injured in Round O Road crash

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 11:27 am

A Round O Road crash on May 29 sent a female driver to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment of multiple traumatic injuries. Several calls reporting the accident in the 16000 block of Round O Road were received by the county’s dispatch center. At approximately 5:25 p.m., the woman’s small car, which had been traveling northbound on Round O Road, left the roadway and struck several large trees. When the first units arrived at the scene, firefighters used hand tools to force open the driver’s door and began treating the woman’s injuries until the ambulance arrived. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the accident.