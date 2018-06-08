Williams sentenced to 18 years in Florida court

Gloria B. Williams of Walterboro was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday June 8 in Jacksonville, Fla., after pleading guilty to kidnapping a baby in Florida 18 years ago.

She received the 18-year sentence for kidnapping, a first-degree felony punishable by life, and will serve her time in a Florida state prison. She was also charged with interference of custody, a third-degree felony, for which she received five years to run concurrently with the 18-year sentence.

She was convicted for kidnapping newborn Kamiyah Mobley on July 10, 1998 at University Medical Center in Jacksonville. The baby was raised in Walterboro as Alexis Kelli Manigo.

Williams was arrested in Walterboro in January 2017 and extradited to Florida, where she has been in jail.

“The sentencing of Gloria Williams closes a painful chapter for all involved. Gloria was wrong, acknowledged her wrongdoing, and was punished accordingly. That is how we expect the criminal justice system to operate. This case is no different,” said Justin T. Bamberg, attorney for Kamiyah Mobley. “Today was a very difficult day for Kamiyah. We made the decision to not attend the sentencing, but we anticipated the result. Kamiyah is now processing what it means for the woman she’s known as mother to receive an 18 year prison sentence. However, she understands Gloria had to be held accountable for her actions. She also understands that her biological parents have the absolute right to view today as a joyous day. We can only ask that everyone respect her privacy, give her time to take things in, and continue to pray for the wellbeing of each and every person whose life has been touched by this almost 20 year chain of events.”