Williams celebrates 80th birthday
by The Press and Standard | June 9, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 12:02 pm
Frankie Lee Williams of Yemassee celebrated her 80th birthday on June 2. She is pictured with her children from left to right, James, Brenda, Luther, Roosevelt, Frankie (in the blue dress, center) Wanda, Derlie, Johnny and Jerome.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.