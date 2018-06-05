William Hiers, Sr. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

William Riley Hiers, Sr.

VARNVILLE – Mr. William Riley Hiers, Sr. (Mr. Willie), 76, died Saturday night, June 2, 2018, in the Pruitt Health Care Facility in Estill.

Mr. Hiers was born November 7, 1941 in Colleton County, a son of the late Luther Martin Hiers and Hazel Priester Hiers Evans. He had worked in the Maintenance Department at Wade Hampton High School for many years and had also worked at the J.P. Stevens Company in Walterboro. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hampton and was known for his jolly personality.

Surviving are: his wife: Joyce Ann Nettles Hiers of Varnville; son: Bill Hiers and wife Teri of Varnville; daughter: Belinda Koger and husband Gary of Walterboro; brother: Eugene Hiers of Walterboro; and a sister: Rhoda Gooch of North Carolina. There are 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Doug Tuten.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton.