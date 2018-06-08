Where to vote and what to bring

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 11:07 am

The Republican and Democratic parties will hold primaries on Tuesday June 12. Any necessary runoffs will be held on Tuesday June 26. Any person wishing to vote in the primaries and runoffs must have registered no later than Sunday May 13. Voter registration by mail forms was accepted if postmarked by Monday May 14.

Tuesday’s voters will be asked to provide one of the following photo IDs at their polling place:

• S.C. Driver’s License

• ID Card issued by S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles

• S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

• Federal Military ID

• U.S. Passport

If you have one of these IDs, you are ready to vote. Voters should remember to bring one of these IDs with them to the polling place. Voters without photo ID can get one free of charge from the Department of Motor Vehicles or their county voter registration office.

Voters who encounter an obstacle to getting a photo ID should bring their paper voter registration card without a photo with them to their polling place. These voters can then sign an affidavit swearing to their identity and to their obstacle to obtaining a photo ID and vote a provisional ballot. This ballot will count unless the county board of voter registration and elections has grounds to believe the affidavit is false.

For more information on Photo ID, visit scVOTES.org or contact your county board of voter registration and elections (843-549-2842).

At 11 a.m. on June 12, the County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will begin its examination of the absentee ballot return envelopes at the Colleton County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 2471 Jefferies Blvd. (old PRTC building), Walterboro.

At 11 a.m. on June 14, the County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing to determine the validity of all provisional ballots cast in this election. This hearing will be held at the Colleton County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Office located at 2471 Jefferies Blvd. (old PRTC building), Walterboro.

The precincts and polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.