Westbury’s donates flags
by The Press and Standard | June 9, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 11:37 am
Commander Renferd Crosby of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12102 of Colleton County presented a letter of appreciation to Richard Westbury of Westbury ACE Hardware in Walterboro for his donation of 240 American flags to “honor and remember those in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation. The VFW Post 12102 thanks Westbury ACE Hardware for this gracious patriotic gift,” Crosby said.
