Want the library at your fingertips? Try Hoopla

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 11:23 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Love reading or listening to audio books? Summertime provides the perfect opportunity to escape or immerse yourself in a great book, whether in print or an audio book. If you have a Colleton County Memorial Library card, it has never been easier to do just that.

Hoopla is a groundbreaking free digital media service offered through the Colleton County Memorial Library that allows library card holders to instantly borrow digital movies, music, eBooks and more — 24/7. Titles can be streamed immediately or downloaded for offline use on your computer, tablet, phone or TV and are returned and removed from your device at the end of the lending period.

To learn more about hoopla or request a library card, visit the Colleton County Memorial Library or visit https://www.hoopladigital.com/.