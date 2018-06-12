Walterboro 4, 5, Maple Cane and Edisto precinct results
by The Press and Standard | June 12, 2018 8:06 pm
Walterboro 4
Bristow 43
Linder 56
Robinson 5
Washington 0
Williams 1
Walterboro 5
Bristow 35
Linder 43
(WB 5 only voted on at-large seat)
Maple Cane
Bristow 11
Linder 13
Robinson 14
Washington 6
Williams 6
Edisto
Bristow 11
Linder 32
Robinson 5
Washington 2
Williams 12
