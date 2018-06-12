Sparta Live

Walterboro 4, 5, Maple Cane and Edisto precinct results

by | June 12, 2018 8:06 pm

Walterboro 4

Bristow 43

Linder 56

Robinson 5

Washington 0

Williams 1

Walterboro 5

Bristow 35

Linder 43

(WB 5 only voted on at-large seat)

Maple Cane

Bristow 11

Linder 13

Robinson 14

Washington 6

Williams 6

Edisto

Bristow 11

Linder 32

Robinson 5

Washington 2

Williams 12

