Volunteers needed for summer wild turkey survey

SCDNR has conducted an annual summer wild turkey survey to estimate reproduction and recruitment of wild turkeys South Carolina since 1982. The survey involves agency wildlife biologists, technicians, game wardens, and many volunteers from other natural resource agencies and the general public. The survey is conducted in July and August each year, and SCDNR is asking for volunteers to participate.

The summer turkey survey is designed to monitor annual nesting success of hens and survival of their young, which has the greatest influence on wild turkey population dynamics. The information allows biologists to calculate many factors essential for sound turkey management, including average brood size, percentage of hens with and without young, gobbler-to-hen ratio, and overall numbers of turkeys seen. Combined with harvest data, this information allows SCDNR to make scientifically-based decisions and recommendations to the S.C. General Assembly in order to manage the wild turkey population now and in the future.

Anyone who spends time outdoors, travels the roads of the state, can identify turkeys and differentiate between gobblers, hens and poults (young turkeys) is welcome to participate. If you are interested in participating in the survey or if you want to learn more, visit this link.