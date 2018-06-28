Update: Shooting suspect brought back to Colleton

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:58 am

A Yemassee man arrested in connection with a May 26 shooting was returned to Colleton County from Georgia on June 22.

Sedrick Sentell Roberts, 36, of Yemassee was arrested in Pooler, Ga. by Georgia law enforcement officers on two counts of attempted murder.

After being served with the warrants, Roberts appeared before a Colleton County magistrate for a bond hearing. The magistrate determined that Roberts would be held without bond on the two charges.

Sedrick Roberts and his cousin, Jerrell M. Roberts, 28, of Yemassee were charged in connection with the May 26 shooting in the area of Jonesville Avenue and Hendersonville Highway that sent two Colleton County men to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Jerrell Roberts was arrested on May 31 and also charged with two counts of attempted murder.