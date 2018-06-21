Update: Second man charged in shootings

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:39 am

A second Yemassee man sought in connection with the shooting of two men on Hendersonville Highway on May 26 is in custody.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sedrick Sentell Roberts, 36, of Yemassee was taken into custody in Pooler, Ga. on the evening of June 18.

Sedrick Roberts and his cousin, Jerrell Mowan Roberts, 28, of Yemassee, each face two counts of attempted murder.

Arrangements are being made to have Sedrick Roberts returned to Colleton County where he will be served the arrest warrants and booked on his charges.

Jerrell M. Roberts was arrested by the sheriff’s office on the criminal charges on May 31 and had bond set at $150,000.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Hendersonville Highway near Jonesville Avenue on May 26 at 6:47 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two Colleton County men on the ground next to the pavement. The two men were reportedly shot multiple times with an assault rifle.

Firefighter-paramedics arriving on the scene determined that one of the gunshot victims was in critical condition. A medical helicopter was requested, but could not fly due to fog.

Both patients were quickly treated at the scene, and then transported by ambulance to the Emergency Department at Colleton Medical Center with additional firefighter-paramedics assisting with their care during transport.

Weather conditions improved after sunrise and the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter then flew the critical patient to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

A computer check of a nearby car’s vehicle identification number informed deputies that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Charleston County. Investigators said that the two gunshot victims were in possession of the vehicle when they were shot.