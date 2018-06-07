Update: Search continues for second suspect

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 10:02 am

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are still seeking a second suspect in connection with the May 26 shooting of two men on Hendersonville Highway.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Tyger Benton reports that investigators are continuing to hunt for Sedrick S. Roberts, 36, of Yemassee. He is wanted on two counts of attempted murder.

His cousin, Jerrell Mowan Roberts, 28, of Yemassee, was arrested on May 31 on two counts of attempted murder in connection with the Hendersonville Highway shooting.

The affidavit filed with Jerrell Roberts’ arrest warrants stated that there was a second, unnamed suspect in connection the shooting.

Jerrell Roberts had bond set at $150,000 on the charges when he appeared in Colleton County Magistrate Bond Court. Under the terms of the bond agreement, he will have to wear an electronic monitor device if he is released from custody.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were called to Hendersonville Highway near Jonesville Avenue on May 26 at 6:47 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two Colleton County men on the ground next to the pavement. The two men were reportedly shot multiple times with an assault rifle.

Firefighter-paramedics arriving on the scene determined that one of the gunshot victims was in critical condition. A medical helicopter was requested, but could not fly due to fog.

Both patients were quickly treated at the scene, and then transported by ambulance to the Emergency Department at Colleton Medical Center with additional firefighter-paramedics assisting with their care during transport.

A surgeon was brought to the Emergency Department to assist in the care of critically injured patient.

Weather conditions improved after sunrise and the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter then flew the critical patient to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

A computer check of a nearby car’s vehicle identification number informed deputies that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Charleston County. Investigators report that the two gunshot victims had possession of the vehicle when they were shot.

Investigators at the scene found multiple shell casings, as well as other evidence that was processed and collected.

Investigators have yet to discover a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident or information on the whereabouts of Sedrick Roberts is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.