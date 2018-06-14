Update: Apparent drowning under investigation

A Goose Creek man apparently drowned in the Bennetts Point area on the morning of June 7.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Michael Newcomb, 46, of Goose Creek was pronounced dead at the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center June 7 at 10:29 a.m.

Harvey said that the preliminary cause of death is listed as a drowning, but he will await the results of forensic tests before making a formal ruling.

According to a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report on the accidental death, Newcomb and a relative had been out on the water that morning, crabbing from the relative’s boat.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the two men returned to the boat ramp at B&B Seafood at 15823 Bennetts Point Road and the man told the deputy that Newcomb was holding the boat while he went to get his vehicle and trailer to pull the boat out of the water.

When he backed his trailer down the boat ramp to retrieve his boat, the man told the deputy, Newcomb was no longer with the boat.

He said he assumed Newcomb had gone into the store to get a drink or use the bathroom and proceeded to put the boat on the trailer himself.

The task completed, he went into the store looking for Newcomb and found he had not been inside the store.

He went back to the dock and saw Newcomb floating face down in the water near the ramp.

He and another man pulled Newcomb from the water and began CPR.

An emergency call reporting the apparent drowning sent members of Colleton County Fire-Rescue and the sheriff’s office to the boat ramp.

A team of firefighters at the nearby Bennetts Point fire station were first on the scene. They used an AED to defibrillate the man, as CPR efforts continued while an ambulance responded to the boat ramp from the Green Pond station.

The ambulance crew continued the resuscitative efforts during transport to Colleton Medical Center, but the man did not survive.

The deputy reported that statements and video from the dock and store indicate that Newcomb had been in the water between 15 and 20 minutes.