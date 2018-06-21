Two injured in Monday shooting

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:41 am

A law enforcement officer pulled over a motorist on Hampton Street the morning of June 18 after determining that the vehicle matched the description of a car seen speeding away from a shooting incident.

The car contained two occupants, both the driver and passenger had gun shot injuries. They had been on their way to Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

The traffic stop was made June 18 at 12:42 a.m.; the two victims apparently had been involved in a shooting incident on Bee Drive that was reported to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office five minutes earlier.

Dispatchers reported that they were informed that the caller had heard several gunshots, followed by someone screaming. Then a gold or silver Malibu left the area at a high rate of speed, the car appeared to belong to a resident of Bee Drive.

When the Hampton Street traffic stop became part of a shooting investigation, more deputies and members of the Walterboro Police Department raced to the location.

Inside the car, an adult female had sustained a gunshot injury to her buttocks.

The adult male had received two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was in critical condition.

Firefighter-Paramedics began treating both patients and requested a second ambulance. The C.A.R.E. Flight helicopter was also alerted and placed on standby.

The critically injured 27 year-old male was rapidly transported to the helipad at Colleton Medical Center, turned over to the helicopter flight crew and flown to the Trauma Center at Trident Hospital in North Charleston. The woman was stabilized and transported to Trident Hospital by ambulance.

On Bee Street, deputies were told that the shooting victims were being transported by private vehicle.

The scene where the shooting reportedly occurred was secured, processed by the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division and the investigation began.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident are asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC, you can remain anonymous.