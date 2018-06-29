Two given Ruffin High scholarships

2018 Colleton County High School graduates Cheyanne Rice and DeAndre Bryant were awarded $500 scholarships from the Ruffin High School Odessa Stephens Scholarship Fund on Saturday at the Colleton County Memorial Library.

Sirena Memminger, RHS Scholarship Fund founder and chair, presided over the ceremony. Mildred Pringle Steward, committee member, greeted guests and talked about the purpose of the scholarships.

“My mother said it’s all about helping others,” said Yolanda S. Bryant, daughter of Odessa Stephens, who was long-time RHS teacher and mentor. “She said don’t ever make fun of people who ask questions. Instead, help them. If you showed potential, she would hound dog you until she got it!”

This was the first year the committee has offered two scholarships, Memminger said. The essays required with the applications are sent to the Bahamas to be judged, and the judges were so impressed they donated an additional $500 to award two scholarships. The goal is to raise enough money during the coming year to give more scholarships next year, she said.

Others supporting the project include Mildred Pringle Steward, Sonya Stephens, Betty Williams, Linda Williams, Charlotte Lingard Young, Jamie Goff Stephens, Clyde Harris Johnson and Herbert and Lisa Wiggins.