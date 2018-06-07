Twelve Special Services graduates honored at senior celebration

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 9:55 am

WCSC’s Bill Sharpe and son William are guest speakers

Twelve graduates were honored during a Senior Celebration held by the Department of Special Services of the Colleton County School District on June 1 in the CCSD boardroom.

Graduates included LaShawn Aiken, Deyont’e Brown, Asher Cox, Shatavia Drain, Norman Ellis, Joshua Hiott, Trystan Hiott, Daymeon McTeer, Roy’Neisha Manigo, Destiny Moore, Melvina Richardson and Carlise Washington.

“All of us who have special needs children are blessed,” said WCSC anchor Bill Sharpe, who was guest speaker at the event with his son, 14-year-old William. He told the group some of William’s story, including the three times he died but “Jesus brought him back to us.” He encouraged parents to never give up, saying doctors told his family that William would never talk or be able to learn— now he is preparing for his sophomore year in high school and “we can’t shut him up,” Sharpe said. He also recognized parents and teachers, noting that they have a difficult, but incredibly rewarding job.

Others participating included Melvina Richardson as mistress of ceremony; Lynn Marcom of Vocational Rehabilitation; Norman Ellis, who offered the blessing before lunch; Jessica Lairson, who presented awards to students and parents; and Dr. Melissa Crosby and Dr. Franklin Foster, who offered closing remarks.

Donations to the program were provided by Kirsten Linz, Bill Sharpe, Walgreen’s Photo Department, the CCHS Yearbook Committee, Kyia Brown, Amanda Ballard and Walmart. Lunch was provided by Autumn Nesbitt and Debi Price.