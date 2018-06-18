Town of Yemassee to hold meeting Tuesday
by The Press and Standard | June 18, 2018 7:43 am
The Town of Yemassee will hold a meeting on Tuesday June 19 at the Yemassee Municipal Complex at 6:30 p.m.. The agenda will include:
- The Town of Yemassee will be annexing approximately 76 parcels of land in Yemassee by 100% Petition and Ordinance method. This will increase the town’s size substantially and fill in many “doughnut holes” as they are frequently called. These are all located in the Hampton County side of town and is the town’s largest annexation to date.
- The Town of Yemassee will be hearing a request by Sperry Von Ness for approval of a Preliminary Development Plan. The project consists of the development of 270 single-family lots, 350 apartments and 274 townhouse lots and associated infrastructure. The property is zoned Transitional (T) and consists of 114 acres, west of Le Creuset Road. The parcels are located in Beaufort County and are identified by Tax Map Numbers R710 001 0041 0000, R710, 001 0047 0000 & R710 001 0048 0000.
- The Town of Yemassee will be adopting a resolution enrolling in the Set-Off Debt Collection Act which is offered by the Municipal Association of South Carolina. more information is available here : http://www.masc.sc/pages/programs/solutions/collection-programs/SetoffDebtFAQs.aspx
- The Town will be purchasing recreation equipment to upgrade two parks in town: Moores Park located off Salkehatchie Road and the Willis Street South basketball courts.
comments » 1
Comment by Mr Riley
June 18, 2018 at 4:18 pm
So glad to see Yemassee is finally taking the steps to let us come into town after we’ve been trying to get into the town since the early 1990s. Mayor Moore, Ms Obanner & the Town Clerk, Matthew Garnes have done an outstanding job helping us with answering any questions.
