The steps of a good man | Faith

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:33 am

First of all, I would like to wish all the fathers and the fathers-to-be Happy Belated Father’s Day. I pray that each of you enjoyed a wonderful time with your families and that they treated you like royalty!

If your father has gone on to his reward, I hope that you took the time to share and reminisce about special memories that you have of him. According to an adage, “Any man can be a father, but it takes a special man to be called ‘Dad.’”

Oftentimes, I hear some women say, “I found myself a good man,” or “You surely found a good man.” That might be the natural order for some, but the spiritual order is that the man will find you because “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the LORD” (Proverbs 18:22 KJV).

The spiritual order is for a woman to wait for God to send her what she needs and deserves. When it is said that someone is a good man, can you recognize the steps of a good man that should automatically emanate without having to look for them?

If you have “to peel a man back like an onion” to see who he really is, something is not right with that picture! Psalm 37:23 (KJV) affirms, “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.”

Then what are some of the steps of a good man?

First of all, he must believe in and know God. If he is not Godly and the woman is, there will be spiritual issues of contention between them. Should they decide to get married, they are going to be “unequally yoked.” In a union, God must be at the center, and common goals must be established.

II Corinthians 6:14 (ESV) states, “Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For what partnership has righteousness with lawlessness? Or what fellowship has light with darkness?”

If the head of the household is Godly, he will take the responsibility for making sure that everyone else in the house is taught the same. Joshua 24:15 (KJV) couldn’t have stated it more plainly: “And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

Secondly, a good man must have courage. It takes courage, especially today, to be the leader of a family. The man must be able to stand up for his family in the right way when trouble comes. He must know how to chastise his children when they are wrong. He must know how to resolve family disputes and disagreements.

If his family is facing danger, they will look to him for protection. A good man must be courageous enough to let someone know that his family has been wronged in some way and set it straight.

“Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong,” according to I Corinthians 16:13 (ESV). In other words, when it comes to the step of courage of a good man, he must be a “David” in the face of a “Goliath.”

Thirdly, good man must possess wisdom and knowledge. “A little learning is a dangerous thing,” according to writer Alexander Pope. One must possess enough knowledge for survival and step beyond that.

However, just having the knowledge is not enough. A good man must be able to use that knowledge wisely, not going off on a tangent, thinking that he knows everything, making unwise decisions.

Not every decision is of God, and a good man must know the difference. Proverbs 1:7 (ESV) teaches, “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge; fools despise wisdom and instruction.”

Lastly, a good man must have love in his heart. He cannot say that he loves God but hates his fellow man. A good man loves God first, his family and then others. Christian love is selfless, generous, unconditional, genuine, responsible, not boastful and so many other adjectives.

A good man cannot say that he loves his family if he misuses and abuses them. A good man cannot say that he loves his fellow man if he is not willing to bear his burden in times of need.

I Corinthians 13:4-8 (ESV) proclaims, “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away.”

Only God can order the steps of a good man as explained in the Word.

Therefore, ladies, it is not necessary to pursue what you think is a good man. God will send him to you in due time. If you step out on your own “to find a good man,” you might just find a man, but he may not be “the good man” you were chasing.

In other words, as I said in one of my earlier articles, “Hold on; your ‘Boaz’ is coming!”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)