Teachers retire

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:53 am

Teachers retiring in 2018 from the Colleton County School District include:

Ackerman, Marie, BSECC

Bailey, Mary Kaye, FHE

Bright, Anna, CCHS

Brown, Vergie, CCHS

Carter, Cynthia, FHE

Ceasar, Cynthia, Sp. Services

Chisolm, Victoria, Transportation

Chisolm, Hazel, Student Nutrition

Copeland, Nadine, Transportation

Crawford, Andrew, B&G

Crosby, Patsy, Student Nutrition

Cummings, Darlene, HES

Davis, Sally, CCHS

Dille, Daryl, Sp. Services

Douglas-Simmons, Lynne, CCHS

Doyle, Gwendolyn, HES

Drawdy, Patti, CCMS

Drawdy, Stephanie, CCHS

Ellis, Sheila, CES

Ellison, Queen, CCHS

Ferguson, Shirley, Transportation

Ford, Richard, CCHS

Gilliard, Brenda, Transportation

Goodwin, Rebecca, CCHS

Hayes, Wilmont, CCMS

Haynes, Donna, CES

Hood, Mary, CCHS

Howell, Sandra, FHE

Humphries, Miriam, NES

Lawton, Magdalene, CCHS

Mack, Harris, Sp. Services

Manigo, Teresa, CCHS

Mathis, Beverly, CCHS

McRoy, Jane, CCMS

Nesbitt, Peggy, BSECC

Perkins, Brenda, CCMS

Peter, Peter, B&G

Peurifoy, Kim, FHE

Richardson, Eve, FHE

Risher, Hazel, Student Nutrition

Roberson, Teresa, Student Nutrition

Robinson, Sweet Ree, HES

Russell, Arthur, TCTC

Seigler, Dale, NES

Simmons, Betty, Transportation

Simmons, Doris, Transportation

Spangler, Grace, FHE

Stieglitz, Robin, CES

Stroble, Donna Lynn, CCHS

Utsey, Phyllis, CES

Utsey, Lesley, FHE

Vincent, Judith, CCHS

White, Margean, HES

Wright, Janice, CCMS