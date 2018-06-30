Syfrett, Land announce engagement

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:34 am

Kaye Barwick Syfrett and Jimmy Syfrett of Walterboro announce the engagement of their daughter, Hannah Renee Syfrett, and Michael Stuart Land of Greenville, son of Marlou Land and David Land, both of Greenville.

A 2013 graduate of Colleton Preparatory Academy, the bride-elect received her Bachelor of science degree in special education from The College of Charleston in 2017. She completed her first year of teaching this past year at Gregg Middle School in Summerville and will begin teaching at McCarthy Teszler School in Spartanburg this fall.

The groom-elect graduated from Eastside High School in 2013 and The Citadel in 2017. He is employed with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office in Greenville.

The wedding is planned for July 21 in Charleston.