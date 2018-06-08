Summer reading for teens announces ‘Staycations’

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 9:15 am

Teens can travel with world during the “Staycation Trip” Summer Reading Program at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Trips include:

• Thursday June 7: China with Norma Nichols Thursday

• June 14: France with Sharon Courtney

• Thursday June 21: Italy with Giuseppe (Carmine’s)

• Thursday June 28: Haiti with Wayne Golden

• Thursday July 5: Dominican Republic with Jhisel Silfa

• Thursday, July 12: Iraq with Rob Heath

• Thursday July 19: Peru with Tony Hancock

• Thursday July 26: Scotland with Janis Blocker

All “Staycation” trips begin at 2 p.m. and arrive at the library at 4 p.m.

“Trips include ethnic food, great pictures, free souvenirs, fabulous decorations and fantastic contests to win amazing prizes!” said Young Adult Services Librarian Vicki Brown.

For information call the library, 843-549-5621.