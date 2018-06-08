Summer reading for teens announces ‘Staycations’
by The Press and Standard | June 8, 2018 5:00 pm
Teens can travel with world during the “Staycation Trip” Summer Reading Program at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Trips include:
• Thursday June 7: China with Norma Nichols Thursday
• June 14: France with Sharon Courtney
• Thursday June 21: Italy with Giuseppe (Carmine’s)
• Thursday June 28: Haiti with Wayne Golden
• Thursday July 5: Dominican Republic with Jhisel Silfa
• Thursday, July 12: Iraq with Rob Heath
• Thursday July 19: Peru with Tony Hancock
• Thursday July 26: Scotland with Janis Blocker
All “Staycation” trips begin at 2 p.m. and arrive at the library at 4 p.m.
“Trips include ethnic food, great pictures, free souvenirs, fabulous decorations and fantastic contests to win amazing prizes!” said Young Adult Services Librarian Vicki Brown.
For information call the library, 843-549-5621.
