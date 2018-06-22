Summer reading begins

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 10:37 am

Rodney Boatwright entertained youngsters with a variety of musical instruments at the Summer Reading Program kickoff on Friday at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Boatwright (a.k.a. “Mr. Rocky”) sang songs while teaching the children about the various instruments, as well as providing instruments for the kids to play.

Children also got the chance to win prizes by playing “Clinko” on a board built for the library by volunteer Wayne Garrett.

Teen volunteers include: Michael Williams, Jabari Washington, Styaisia Washington, Allie Handy, Gavin Padgett, Kamron Longfellow, Megan Miller, Maddie McMillan, Jeremiah Armstrong, Matthew Coffin, SaTerrence Robinson.

Adult Volunteers: Dr. Jacquelyn Colleton-Akins, tutor; Rudolph Manigo, tutor; James Rabb, judge; Willie B. Rabb, judge; Edith Bright Washington, judge; Wayne Garrett, creator of the library’s Clinko board; Treasure Chest, prizes; Mary Jane and Kimbrella, Friends’ members.

Donors to the Summer Reading Program include: Coastal Community Foundation Beaufort Fund, Friends of the CCML, Sentry Cleaners of Walterboro, Stony Point Foundation, Wal-Mart, Palmetto Rural Telephone Coop, Walgreens, Cherry Keaise, Willie B. Rabb, Anthony Chapman, First Federal Bank, Ruth Williams, H&D Grocery, Martina Publishing, Inc., IGA General Foods, Elflorence Oliver, Food Land, Walterboro Cash and Carry, Wayne Garrett, Mr. Tony and Palmetto Parcels.

The summer reading program continues through Aug. 3 with Tuesday and Wednesday programs beginning at 10 a.m. and Thursday programs at 6 p.m.

Prizes are awarded for attending programs, reading books and participating in programs and contests. Games, reading and book reviews are available online.

Participants can win additional prizes by becoming STEM SUPEReaders:

• Julian Reader: Science — Read 10 Books, complete one Book Review and Attend five Programs Receive: 1 Medal or prize and Certificate

• Jobs Reader: Technology — Read 30 books and complete two book reviews and attend 10 programs. Receive: 2 Prizes, 1 Medal, and Certificate

• Drew Reader: Engineering — Read 50 books and complete three book reviews and attend 15 Programs. Receive: 3 Prizes, 1 Medal, and Certificate

• Einstein Reader: Mathematics — Read 100 books and complete four Book Reviews and attend 20 programs. Receive: 4 Prizes, 1 Medal, and Certificate

For information call the library, 843-549-5621.