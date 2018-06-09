Summer meals to be provided June 18-July 19

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 9:04 am

Colleton County School District is participating in the Seamless Summer Option Program to provide summer breakfasts and lunches for all of our school site educational programs at Northside Elementary, Bells Elementary, Black Street Early Childhood Center, Colleton County Middle and Colleton County High School this summer during the district’s summer programs.

Meals will be provided, at a first-come, first-serve basis at the sites and times from June 18-July 19. Programs will be closed on Fridays and closed during the week of July 2-6 except for extended deliveries for band camp and athletic camps on July 20–Aug. 2.

• Northside Elementary, 1929 Industrial Road, Walterboro: Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; lunch from 10:45-11:30 a.m.

• Bells Elementary Migrant, 12088 Bells Hwy., Ruffin: Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; lunch from 10:45-11:30 a.m.

• Black Street Early Childhood Center, 256 Smith St., Walterboro: Breakfast from 7:30-8 a.m.; lunch from 10:45-11:30 a.m.

• Colleton County Middle School, 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive, Walterboro: Breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m.; lunch from 10:45-11:30 a.m.

• Colleton County High School, 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro: Breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m.; lunch from 10:45-11:30 a.m.

• Colleton County High School Athletic Camp lunches: June 18–Aug. 2 from 11 a.m.-noon and Band Camp, July 20-Aug. 2, 11a.m.-noon.