Standing room only for classical concert

Last Updated: June 13, 2018 at 9:53 am

“Fantastic, beautiful, delightful,” were comments from the crowd after Sunday’s performance by The King’s Counterpoint at St. Jude’s Church. There was standing room only in the church’s sanctuary for the 4 p.m. performance. The program featured music from Latin plainsong to the beauty of polyphony spanning 12 centuries, including works by Hildegard von Bingen, de Machaut, Leonel Power, Byrd, Gibbons, Howells, Manz, Karl Jenkins and Moses Hogan. Seventeen singers, led and directed by Walterboro residents David and Judith Acres performed.

In August, The King’s Counterpoint will be the Visiting Choir in Residence at Canterbury Cathedral and Westminster Abbey. Cathedrals in the United Kingdom maintain professional choirs throughout the year. Once a year, in the summer, this choir will be released for about six weeks and, during this time, visiting choirs may be invited to sing for the week’s services. The King’s Counterpoint will arrive at Canterbury on Sunday Aug. 5 to lead the daily Evensong.

Donations to cover the choir’s travel costs are being accepted. To find out more and donate online: www.TheKingsCounterpoint.com or make an instant donation with Venmo (@Kings-Counterpoint). The Kings Counterpoint is a Registered 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization.

“Wow, just wow,” said Amanda Fulton, choir director at Bethel United Methodist Church, as she left St. Jude’s Church Sunday. “It was a beautiful performance! So lucky to have been blessed by their voices,” said Gary Brightwell, one of the event’s organizers, assisted by Charlie Brightwell, Matt and Holly Mardell, Barry and Kris Moore, David and Susan Martin, and Marianne Holmes.