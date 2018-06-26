‘Split Second Change’ planned at library Saturday

This Saturday, U.N.I.T.Y. will be hosting Split Second Change at the Colleton Memorial Library beginning at 1 p.m.

Local parents, siblings, funeral directors and friends will share what it’s like to hear that your loved one is gone and how hard it is to cope with the news.

Following the speakers, a panel discussion will be held on how to take back this community and cut down on the number of tragedies.

“Young people, our decisions not only affect us, but also those around us. Your parents, siblings, uncles, aunts, grandparents, peers and even your teachers can be affected by your actions. After personal research, I’ve counted at least 28 young people, ages 25 and under, whom we’ve lost to suicide, murder, car accidents, etc.,” said Chakieria Allen, U.N.I.T.Y. executive director.

“As this is an extremely difficult topic to speak or even hear about, it’s crucial that you’re there to receive a better understanding,” she said.