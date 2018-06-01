Special Education Teacher of the Year chosen

Rosales Arokiasa, middle, received the Special Ed Teacher of the Year 2018 from the Walterboro Civitans. In addition to the plaque, she also received a cash award. Her peers said, “She is a dedicated teacher and mother. She genuinely loves her students and goes beyond the call of duty to make sure her students receive what they need to be successful in their learning environment. Rosalee never gives up on her students. She sees them for their abilities, not their disabilities. “ The award was presented by Civitans Donald Davis, left, and Stephanie Brown-Taylor.