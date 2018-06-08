Simulating a medical emergency

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 12:00 pm

Communication between staff members during hospital emergency situations is critical. At several times during the day Monday, doctors, nurses and other medical staff members were able to practice their medical and communication skills during several simulated emergency scenarios.

A room was set up in Colleton Medical Center’s (CMC) Labor and Delivery Suite, where simulation specialists from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Palmetto Health observed as CMC physicians and nurses provided care to a life-sized mannequin. Dr. Eugene Chang, a maternal fetal medicine specialist from MUSC, was the director for the simulations and debriefed the CMC staff after each one.

The goals of DHHS and Palmetto Health are to improve birth outcomes for South Carolina mothers and babies. The life-sized mannequin is based in Columbia and travels to each of the 42 birthing hospital in South Carolina each year. The $800,000 simulation vehicle is equipped with the mannequins and three simulation specialists.

During the simulations, the mannequin talks, breathes and blinks her eyes. She can verbally report her symptoms and act out different emergency situations such as seizures, hemorrhages and other complications that can arise during childbirth.

“This is a great opportunity for our staff to practice emergency situations,” said Dr. Angela Fisher. “Our staff did very well.”