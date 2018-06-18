Shooting reported on Bee Drive

On Monday June 18 about 12:37 a.m., Colleton County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to shots being heard in the Bee Drive area of Walterboro.

A male and female were transported to the Colleton County Medical Center by privately-owned vehicle with apparent gunshot wound(s) prior to deputies’ arrival. Both were then transported to Trident Medical Center for further treatment for their injuries.

The scene where the shooting reportedly occurred was secured and processed by the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

Details are very limited as this is still very early in the investigation.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-Crime-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.

For the complete story, see this week’s edition of The Press an Standard.