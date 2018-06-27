Semi-pro soccer team to be here Saturday
by The Press and Standard | June 27, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:27 am
The Walterboro Soccer Club will host the Lowcountry United (semi-pro soccer team from Charleston) this Saturday June 30 at 5 p.m. at the Walterboro Soccer Complex. Admission is free. This photo is of soccer camp, which is going on this week.
