Seeking divine guidance for city

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:41 am

Eric J. Campbell, Phillip Taylor Sr. and Ben Langdale stood before a group of nearly two dozen residents the morning of May 26 and prayed for the city.

Campbell, the pastor of Word for Life Ministries, organized the solemn assembly held at Pinckney Park, a prelude to a church picnic.

Campbell’s plan to lead those assembled under a large blue tent was joined by Taylor, pastor of Saints Center Ministries, and Langsdale, pastor of Rock Solid Church, in leading the prayer service.

They prayed for divine guidance in addressing the issues facing the community. In an earlier news report announcing the solemn assembly, Campbell said, “People must strategically pray, addressing issues of oppression, depression, diversion and apathy.”