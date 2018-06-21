Search on for info on gun battle

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 10:04 am

A burning motor vehicle and a shattering of spent shells greeted members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel when they responded to shots-fired calls the evening of June 18.

The calls came into the dispatcher at 6:39 p.m., sending officers to the area of Cleveland Street and Jared Road.

The number of shots heard differed: one caller reported hearing 16, another estimated 40 shots had been fired as the occupants of two motor vehicles exchanged gunfire.

As deputies canvassed the area, they found numerous spent shell casings in the roadway at the intersection of Pine Needle Road and King Street.

Nearby, a burgundy 2011 Kia Sorrento was in a ditch and on fire.

Members of the Colleton County Fire-Rescue extinguished the car fire and the vehicle was towed and impounded. A computer check determined that the car had been reported stolen from Charleston County.

There was no indication at the scene that anyone had been hit by the multitude of shots.

Members of the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene to collect evidence and begin an investigation.

Since the investigation is still in the early stages, sheriff’s office officials reported, the details are very limited.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.