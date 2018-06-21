School security receives additional funding

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:48 am

A move by Colleton County School District officials to improve safety in the county’s schools is reflected in two portions of the current proposed budget.

The proposed district capital improvement projects were presented to the members of the school board at a special board meeting on June 12 that focused on budget matters.

Contained in the proposed capital improvement budget was an allocation of $150,000 for security-related items.

Board members voted to increase that proposed expenditure to $200,000, making the total capital improvement budget $1,294,368.

The funding will increase the number of metal detectors installed at the entrances to the school buildings. Additional cameras will be put to work in the school buildings and security at the high school stadium will be enhanced.

In the proposed General Fund budget, an additional $60,000 will be added to the appropriation that covers the school district’s cost to have School Resource Officers assigned to the school district’s buildings. The school district and sheriff’s office share the cost of deploying school resource officers.

The school district currently has five resource officers: two in the high school, two in the middle school and one assigned to the district’s six elementary schools.

The proposed increase would be used to add another Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy to the resource officer program in the elementary schools.

The proposed plan is to have the new resource officer concentrate on Bells and Hendersonville elementary schools.