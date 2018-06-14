Ruffin man charged with five counts of sexual misconduct

Last Updated: June 13, 2018 at 8:44 am

Steven Matthew Wright, 20, of 4985 Bells Hwy., Ruffin, has been arrested by the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On June 11, Wright was denied bond. The offenses must be sent to the 14th Judicial Circuit Court for the setting of the bond.

Wright is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro.