RHS class of 1968 reunion

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 11:41 am

The Ruffin High School Class of 1968 celebrated its 50th class reunion on May 25-27 at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center. All arrangements were made by Reunited Land and Sea Experiences. Seated, from left, are: Rachel Hodges, Patricia Murdaugh Bryant, Mary Govan, Edan Jones Wilkes, Alassandra Stephens, Marilyn Ellis Fryar. Standing from left: Garner Ackerman, Theodore Henderson, Mary Stephens, Henry Cochran, Mona Lisa Hodges, Clyde Dobison, Billy Stephens, Yvonne Wiggins Manning, Hildagard Wiggins, Yvette Wiggins Kinlaw, Albert Smoak and Caffey Bryant Moultrie.