Relief from the heat: Pops with Cops

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:40 am

Walterboro police were out in the community last week, offering young residents a little relief from the heat.

“Pops with Cops” paid visits to 13 locations during the week, handing out popsicles and other treats to the city’s youngsters.

In past years, officers made their rounds at city parks and apartment complexes, armed with a snow cone machine and a variety of syrups. Corporal Amye Stivender said Police Chief Wade Marvin wanted to switch it up this year, making the move from snow cones to popsicles.

In addition to the cool treats, she added, the school district’s First Steps program donated books, pencils and lunch boxes to be handed out. The police department also added a variety of toys for distribution.

Stivender said the group initially had 12 stops in their plans, but added a visit to the Board of Disabilities offices to their schedule.

“We had good crowds,” Stivender said. “We received positive feedback from the community.”