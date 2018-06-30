Register now for local hunter education course

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 11:03 am

A S.C. Hunter Education Class will be held by S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources on Monday July 9 from 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library. Only 14 of the 25 seats are still open.

The South Carolina Hunter Education Class is recommended for motivated students 12 years of age and older with good reading and comprehension skills who have some firearm and hunting knowledge or experience. Course materials are on a 6th-grade reading level. While SCDNR does not discourage any age from attending the class, only children age 10 and older may take the final exam.

Students under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Registration is available on-line at https://www.register-ed.com/events/register/116632 or by calling 1-800-277-4301.