Ready, set, read to dogs at Cottageville Library

By JULIE HOFF

widdleswife@aol.com

Mark your calendars: A tail-waggin’ program is slated for the Cottageville branch of the Colleton County Library on Saturday June 30. The library is located behind Town Hall and the police station, at 72 Salley Ackerman Drive.

In keeping with the library’s community-based mission, kids and adults are invited to read to adoptable dogs from the Colleton County Animal Shelter from 1-3 p.m. The program is a collaboration between the library and Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS).

The event offers socialization and a chance at adoption for the dogs, and helps kids brush up on their reading skills. They can also draw and color adoption flyers to help the dogs find their “furever” homes.

“We’ll have a choice of dog-themed books for reading, and a table for the kids to draw the flyers,” Cottageville Librarian Rhonda Kierpiec said.

“It’s a great way to get the kids some practice reading and get the dogs socialized as well. It’s good for the dogs and good for the kids,” she said.

FoCCAS members will offer special giveaways at the event, where attendees can also donate paper towels for the shelter. The library is open each Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and paper towels can be donated this Saturday June 23 or on the day of the event, June 30.

Kierpiec was inspired to offer the “Read to a Dog” event when she saw information about other shelters doing it on Facebook.

“I have a passion for dogs and other animals, and I have a lot of respect for what [animal shelter director] Laura Moore Clarke is doing for our homeless animals,” Kierpiec said.

“I also want to establish the Cottageville Library as a community hub, and show that we understand the needs and interests of our community,” she added. “Hopefully this will open the door for future collaborative efforts.”

Kierpiec and her husband, Tony, have two “fur kids,” Rooney and Skye.